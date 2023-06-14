Barcelona, Atletico Madrid target determined to play in LaLiga next season

Atletico Madrid are not expected to be very active in this summer’s transfer market, but they have drawn up a potential list of targets to improve Diego Simeone’s squad.

One of the names on that list is Sofyan Amrabat. Atletico want a sign someone with a similar profile to club captain Koke, and the Moroccan, who starred at last year’s World Cup, would certainly fit the bill.

However, a deal could be difficult as Fiorentina has set an asking price of €30m in order to sell Amrabat this summer, according to MD. This is above what Atletico are prepared to pay, which could pave the way for Barcelona to nip ahead, as the Blaugrana see Amrabat as a possible Sergio Busquets successor.

It appears likely that if Amrabat does leave Fiorentina this summer, he will be heading to LaLiga. He wants to play in Spain, to the point that he has insisted that this be his next destination, although it’s unknown whether he prefers the move to Atletico or Barcelona.

Internal discussions are likely to continue at Atletico Madrid over the next few weeks as they prepare for the summer transfer window, and they will hope that a deal can be worked out to bring Amrabat to the Spanish capital.