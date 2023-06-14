Atletico Madrid expand project with Mexican affiliate club following approval of new €15m training complex

Six years ago, Atletico Madrid agreed a partnership with Mexican club Atletico San Luis, who now play in the Liga MX, the top division in the country’s football system.

Los Colchoneros have maintained a close relationship with their affiliate club, and their project has now expanded with CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin having given his approval for a new training complex for the Mexican club, as per Diario AS.

Gil Marin has travelled down to San Luis to hand over the plans to the project, which will cost €15m. It will feature several football fields, as well as different facilities which will aim to serve the first team and the club’s young squads.

Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, who is the Governor of San Luis Potosi, is delighted that plans of the new training complex have been approved.

“The project of Atletico Madrid is serious and will go on for a long time. Once the training facilities are built, every year there will be 70 talents from Potosi ready for promotion, and Atletico could even take them to Spain to develop their talent.”

There is no doubt that this project will have a big effect on Atletico San Luis, and Atletico Madrid will also certainly hope to get a lot of benefit from it too.