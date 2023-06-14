Athletic Club in tight corner over Aston Villa interest in Nico Williams

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is one of the most talented of his generation, and along with Oihan Sancet, the forward they want to take the team forward in the coming years.

However there are a number of factors that may impede that wish. Not least the interest of Aston Villa, according to Marca. Unai Emery’s side have been linked with a number of players in Spain, but there is plenty of reason to believe that they would be interested in the electric Williams.

The younger brother of Inaki, he is out of contract in 2024, and Athletic are keen to lock him into a long-term deal. Yet the player himself is unclear on his future. Williams’ current release clause is thought to be €50m, and Villa are looking at potentially paying it. He will take a decision after the international games with Spain, but Villa are especially keen to bring him in after losing out on Marco Asensio, who looks as if they he will join Paris Saint-Germain.

Athletic are famously unwilling to negotiate fees, and even if it means losing Williams on a free at the end of next season, then they will do so, as has been demonstrated with Inigo Martinez most recently, but also Fernando Llorente in the past. If Villa do want him this summer, it will likely cost them €50m.