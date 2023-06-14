Antoine Griezmann revealed to have staggeringly low release clause at Atletico Madrid

The 2022-23 season saw many players have incredible individual campaigns, but perhaps no one did quite as well as Antoine Griezmann did at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann barely started during the first half of the season due to concerns regarding the buy option in his loan deal from Barcelona. However, Atletico triggered it anyway, and they reaped the rewards in 2023.

In LaLiga, Griezmann scored 15 goals and also providing a staggering 16 assists, as he helped Atletico come within a couple of minutes of overthrowing Real Madrid for second place.

Griezmann’s performances have understandably attracted interest, with Paris Saint-Germain looking to bring him back to France this summer. It wouldn’t be an expensive operation either, with L’Equipe reporting that Griezmann’s release clause at Atletico is just €25m.

This could make an exit very likely, although the report also states that Griezmann has no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid this summer, which will be music to the ears of Rojiblancos everywhere.