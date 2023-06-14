Analysis: Who is Rayan Vitor, the 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid taking Barcelona’s interest?

Barcelona are one of the clubs that is active in the Brazilian market, although they have been beat by Real Madrid in recent years, with Los Blancos having signed Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick over the last few seasons.

Still, it is a market that is flushed with talent, which Barcelona are very aware of, and going forward, it is likely to be an avenue that they explore as they hunt for the very best talents in world football.

With the impending addition of Deco as Sporting Director, replacing the outgoing Jordi Cruyff, Barcelona’s focus on the Brazilian market is likely to increase further, as it is an area of expertise for the Portuguese.

Even before taking the role, Deco helped Barcelona in their pursuit of Vitor Roque, who is edging closer to joining the LaLiga champions this summer.

Roque could be joined by another Brazilian in the name of Rayan Vitor, although the Vasco da Gama youngster won’t be able to join until he’s 18, which will be in August 2024. Nevertheless, Sport have reported that Barcelona are interested in signing the teenager starlet.

The report reveals that Barcelona have been monitoring Rayan for more than 18 months, and he is considered to be one of the jewels that the club has scouted in Brazil. He gained even more prominence earlier this year, having won the U17 Sudamericano with Brazil.

Rayan made history last weekend. Starting his first match for Vasco’s first team, he scored in their 2-1 defeat to Internacional in the Serie A, and became the club’s youngest scorer in the 21st century as a result.

Rayan is 6’1, and typically plays as a winger. He can operate on either flank, but tends to play on the left, and he is left-footed. Being tall, he is very good at using his body against defenders, which often includes holding them off, as well as being more of a target forward.

Despite his size, Rayan is good with the ball at his feet, much like the typical Brazilian player. He has a pretty good passing range, which allows others to be brought into play.

Although he typically plays as a winger at the moment, he has the potential to play as a striker, and Barcelona could look to mould him into that if they decide to sign him over the next couple of years. His playstyle is somewhat reminiscent of Victor Osimhen, who also has a good frame and is excellent with the ball at his feet.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do pursue a move for Rayan, although it could prove to be a shrewd piece of business if they do.