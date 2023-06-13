Xavi Hernandez renewal with Barcelona almost agreed but may face further delay

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is close to agreeing a renewal with the club, but it might be some time before the deal is made public.

Xavi has a year left on his deal, but after winning La Liga, Barcelona President Joan Laporta is keen to tie him to the club for the rest of his mandate as President, keeping him until 2026.

RAC1 say that a deal to do just that is very close. There has been some disagreement on how much money Xavi is asking for, but the Catalan station say that he will double his salary from €4m to €8m before tax. Meanwhile his coaching team as a whole, will see their total wage bill increase from €1.5m to €4m, costing Barcelona €12m in total.

‼️ NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 🎙️ @Marta_Ramon La renovació de Xavi fins el 2026, encarrilada. LES XIFRES👇🏼 📌 Ara Xavi cobra 4M bruts, l’staff 1,5 📌 Xavi passarà als 8M bruts i l’staff als 4. Un total de 12M bruts 📌 L’anunci, a l’espera de no impactar negativament en el Fair Play pic.twitter.com/bse2sH6cJd — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) June 9, 2023

Xavi and his staff left lucrative contracts with Al Sadd in Qatar, and having brought the La Liga title back to Camp Nou, feel vindicated in asking for a wage rise. The report does go on to say that the announcement and perhaps even the signing of the contract may face delays though. In similar fashion to Gavi and Ronald Araujo, his new deal may not be registered for some time to allow Barcelona to register players.

There is no doubt that Xavi and his staff have seen Barcelona on a consistently positive trajectory, despite tricky circumstances. The Blaugrana have been far from perfect though, and with limited resources and a stadium change, will face another tough season next time round.