West Ham meet with Valencia to discuss Yunus Musah transfer

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has always been regarded as one of Los Che’s most valuable assets in recent seasons, but they are now willing to sell the US international.

Musah had until this point been considered a key player for Valencia, but a drop off in performance in the second half of this season has changed their mind about him.

The 20-year-old still played 33 out of 38 La Liga games, but lost the trust of Ruben Baraja down the stretch, with other youngsters favoured. His struggles were summed up with a rash red card on the final day of the season against Real Betis, with survival on the line.

Relevo say that he is one of two candidates to be sold this summer, and that West Ham have asked about his availability – crucially, they have not made an offer yet. The loss of form and the fact he still has plenty of interest on the market are motivating factors for Valencia. His price tag is around €25m.

Meanwhile Giorgi Mamardashvili is the other young starlet that they would consider letting go of, but are not shopping him in the same way as with Musah. They would be content to hold onto the giant Georgian next campaign too.

This is just the latest in a series of sales that rob Los Che and their fans of their best talents each summer under Peter Lim. While less tears will be shed over the loss of Musah, managers have their work cut out building anything, in the knowledge they will likely lose their best assets.