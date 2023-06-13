The 5 reasons Barcelona are desperate to sign Ilkay Gundogan as decision day rolls around

Barcelona have moved on to other targets this summer after missing out on number one priority Lionel Messi, and turning their attention to Ilkay Gundogan, it appears they will shortly have an answer from the German midfielder.

His agent, Ilhan Gundogan, has been clear that he would not consider his future until after the Champions League final. With the celebrations dying down, MD say that Barcelona expect to be informed of Gundogan’s decision this Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola appears to be continuing to persuade Gundogan to remain at the Etihad stadium next season, and it is not clear how Champions League victory has influenced the matter.

They Catalan daily go on to detail five key reasons that Barcelona are keen on Gundogan. Not least his price tag – given their financial struggles, being able to sign quality players on a free (Gundogan is out of contract) makes a major difference for their side, as was seen with Andreas Christensen last season. He is unlikely to demand a major signing bonus.

Xavi Hernandez likes Gundogan’s versatility too, and sees him capable of playing any of the four key roles that he coud be assigned. He feels that the Manchester playmaker would be at home as an ‘interior’, a pivot and an inverted winger, as Gavi has done this season.

The Blaugrana coach also believes that Gundogan could greatly improve their play in the middle of the pitch. All too often Barcelona were forced out wide last season, and struggled to create chances through the middle, especially without Pedri. Robert Lewandowski was left isolated and feeding purely of crosses.

Quite clearly, Gundogan gives them a certain degree of experience at 32. He would be just the fourth player next season to have won the Champions League.

Finally, Gundogan adds a goal threat from midfield, finishing with 11 in 51 games this season. Both Pedri and Xavi have spoken publicly about trying to get the former to register more often, and Gundogan would greatly increase their threat from deep.

If Barcelona do miss out on Gundogan, it will cause them some head-scratching at Camp Nou. There is arguably no-one else on the market that resembles his profile, and frankly few better than him in the world at his job.