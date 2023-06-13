Tensions rising between Ansu Fati and agent Jorge Mendes

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is growing increasingly frustrated with his client Ansu Fati, according to reports in Catalonia.

Ansu has struggled for minutes this season, and Mendes is keen to see him move on to greener pastures in order to kickstart his career – naturally a move for Fati also brings him commission.

Mendes had put together a package involving Fati heading to Wolves, with Ruben Neves heading in the other direction this summer, but Fati’s rejection of that deal is threatening to torpedo Neves’ move too.

The Blaugrana do want to sell Ansu, and Mendes has reportedly told the club he will move him on, but both MD and Sport report that Ansu has remained adamant about his desire to remain in Catalonia, much to the Portuguese’s chagrin. The latter go on to say that Mendes is keen to put pressure on Fati to move, but is aware that if he goes too far, it could spoil relations for good.

With a contract until 2026, Ansu holds all of the power, as Frenkie de Jong did last summer. The Blaugrana may well have to look at other methods of raising funds this summer, unless they can change the minds of some of their players.