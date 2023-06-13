Revealed: The match that Real Madrid are alleged to have match-fixed

This week, journalist Jose Maria Garcia claimed Real Madrid were involved in fixing a match in the 1990s, under the presidency of Lorenzo Sanz, and that there is a tape in a safe of an entire game at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a game was “sold”.

MD have revealed which game Garcia has been referring to. It was a match between Real Madrid Castilla and Almeria in 1996, which Garcia himself recounted back in 2016, although nothing came of his accusations then.

The match, which was played at the Bernabeu, finished 1-1, which allowed Almeria to avoid relegation from Segunda A, and it meant that Sestao failed to beat the drop instead.

It should be noted that Garcia has yet to provide any evidence beyond his claims, and given that there has already been an investigation by the Competition Committee into the matter, which found there to be a lack of evidence, it seems unlikely that the situation will go further.