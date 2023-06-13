Reports in France claim Paris Saint-Germain have price tag in mind for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has added oil to the embers of his transfer saga last summer, and once again his future is ablaze with possibilities.

Reportedly the World Cup-winner has gone out of his way to communicate to Paris Saint-Germain that he does not want to extend his contract beyond next summer, meaning his contract is up in a year.

PSG are not willing to be quite so understanding this time round, and will put Mbappe up for transfer if he will not commit his future to the club. This obviously opens the door for other sides to tempt Mbappe, not least Real Madrid, but they must still negotiate a deal with PSG.

As per RMC Sport via Diario AS, that figure that they have in mind to allow Mbappe out of the Parc des Princes is between €180m and €200m.

Given Mbappe’s declared desire to play for Real Madrid, they will obviously be strong candidates to be his destination if he does leave. President Florentino Perez has admitted that Mbappe was not in their plans this summer, and if he wants to wait, then there is nothing stopping them from signing Mbappe on a free next summer.

Yet as Real Madrid have invested in excess of €100m in Jude Bellingham, it would be a shock to see them get close to a further €200m in transfer fees this summer. Only time will tell, but Los Blancos would certainly be stretching themselves.