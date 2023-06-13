Renan Lodi’s agent confirms Brazilian defender’s stance on Atletico Madrid future

Renan Lodi’s future at Atletico Madrid has been under the spotlight over the last couple of weeks, as a result of a growing number of clubs registering their interest in the Brazilian defender.

Lodi spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Nottingham Forest, who are keen to sign him on a permanent basis. However, Benfica are also in the race, as are a number of Brazilian clubs.

Despite the speculation surrounding Lodi’s future, his agent Pablo Miranda told Globo.com (via MD) that the 25-year-old’s first priority is to stay at Atletico.

“Atletico made a big investment in his purchase, which had an impact on the club’s budget. The accounting rules of LaLiga are very strict. In this way, the only way for him to leave Atletico is to sell. The values to carry out this business are prohibitive for any Brazilian club.

“Renan has three more years of contract with Atletico. His first priority is to stay with Atletico in order to fulfil his contract. He is a professional and knows his obligations with Atletico.”

It remains to be seen whether Lodi does leave this summer, but Atletico Madrid are open to listening to offers, it’s unlikely that the situation will be silent.