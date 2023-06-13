Real Mallorca playmaker Kang-In Lee in ‘advanced negotiations’ with European giant

Real Mallorca’s chief creative source from this season looks set to be on the move, but he may well be making a bigger jump than many expected.

Kang-In Lee, who contributed directly to 13 goals last season, has been linked with the exit door since January, with various Premier League sides amongst his presumed pursuers including Burnley, Aston Villa and Wolves. Atletico Madrid were also interested, but talks appear to have broken down for the South Korean.

Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations for Kang-In, according to Relevo, who say a deal is expected soon between the French giants and Real Mallorca. His release clause is thought to be around €25m.

Talented and blessed with technique, Kang-In has shaken off doubts about his temperament unuder Javier Aguirre, and was responsible for over a third of their goals last season. In one of the more conservative teams in La Liga, his combination with Vedat Muriqi proved to be highly effective.