Real Madrid youngster to extend LaLiga loan spell for another season

Real Madrid are famed for having some of the best young players in world football, both in their first team squad and also in the youth ranks.

One player that hopes to break into first team reckoning over the next few years is Reinier Jesus. The Brazilian youngster has spent the vast majority of his time as a Real Madrid on loan at various clubs, the latest of which being Girona.

Reinier’s spell at the Catalan club during the 2022-23 season started promisingly, but injury curtailed his chances of regular first team football, which was scarce during the second half of the campaign.

However, Girona want to take Reinier on loan for another season, and they are currently negotiating with Real Madrid regarding a year extension, according to Relevo. Reinier wants to continue at Girona, and Real Madrid are also open to the deal, with the wage split between the two clubs said to be the final sticking point before an agreement in reached.

Real Madrid will certainly hope that Reinier starts to deliver on his promise next season, and Girona is as good of a place as any for him to do so.