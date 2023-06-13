Real Madrid will ask Kylian Mbappe to play in unfavoured role if they pursue transfer

Real Madrid’s plans are currently in the air as they decide how to proceed this summer, with the equation changed twice out of the blue.

Karim Benzema’s departure took the world by surprise, occurring from one week to the next, leaving Los Blancos suddenly in need of a main striker.

Diario AS maintain that Harry Kane is Carlo Ancelotti’s preference to take the position, but the fee in excess of €100m is a stumbling block for the club. Their preferred option is Kai Havertz, who could play there until they go for an out and out striker in 2024, although recent reports have said that negotiations have broken down for the German forward. The news that PSG are willing to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer throws their plans in the air again.

The Madrid daily highlight that Los Blancos are wary of being burned again by Mbappe, who has turned them down three times, and PSG have rejected them once too. Yet if they do go for Mbappe, he will be their number nine.

If that were the case, then they would be asking Mbappe to play in a position he is less keen on, albeit one he plays for PSG. The mercurial French forward is much more keen on departing from the left side and having a number nine ahead of him, as has been seen for France. Yet with Vinicius already operating on the left, and Los Blancos very much feeling as if Mbappe must show some willingness to compromise and make a deal happen, then it appears to be the only way it will happen.