Real Madrid facing competition from Premier League sides for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of intense speculation over the last 24 hours following reports that the 24-year-old will not renew his contract, meaning he can leave for free next summer.

Mbappe has signed confirmed that he won’t be signing a new contract, which could open the door for Real Madrid to re-ignite their interest in the French international.

However, it won’t be straightforward, with PSG set to demand a huge fee in order to part with Mbappe this summer, although they may choose to wait until next year in order to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

It won’t be easy for Real Madrid to sign Mbappe, not only because of PSG but other clubs too. According to MD, Chelsea and Manchester United are both also interested in signing him, although it’s unclear whether it’ll be this or next summer.

Florentino Perez’s determination to secure Mbappe’s signature could be the deciding factor for Real Madrid, and the saga will certainly be one to watch this summer.