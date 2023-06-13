Real Madrid can afford to splash out on Kylian Mbappe despite Jude Bellingham deal – report

In the last 24 hours, there have been significant developments surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain. The French forward has decided not to extend his contract beyond next summer, which could force an exit this summer.

Real Madrid have remained interest in Mbappe despite being snubbed during the 2021-22 season, and following this news, they could look to sign him this summer. Florentino Perez has already confirmed that he wants to sign the 24-year-old.

Despite having already spent upwards of €100m on Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid would be able to afford Mbappe this summer, according to Relevo, despite PSG’s price being between €180m and €200m.

Real Madrid have significant funds at their disposal because of their accumulated net worth. Coupled with the fact that the funds for Mbappe’s purchase could be stretched over several years, it would mean that the money is there to make their move.

However, just because they can, doesn’t mean that Real Madrid will look to sign Mbappe this summer, although considering they need a striker following Karim Benzema’s exit, it could end up being perfect timing.