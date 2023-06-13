Real Madrid accused of match-fixing under former President

Real Madrid have been accused of match-fixing in the late 1990s by former journalist Jose Maria Garcia.

Garcia, who has been out of the public eye for some time after losing his position and then illness, told Cadena Cope that Real Madrid fixed a match (via Sport).

According to his information, there is a tape in a safe of an entire game at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a game is ‘sold’. He claims that the children of then President Lorenzo Sanz delivered and received money during the deals.

Real Madrid allegedly agreed to throw a Real Madrid Castilla game for money, at some point during Sanz’s spell in charge between 1995 and 2000.

José María García denuncia públicamente al Real Madrid por amaño de partidos: "En el Santiago Bernabéu el Real Madrid vendió un partido, el Real Madrid se vendió. Los que trajeron y llevaron el dinero fueron los hijos del presidente." pic.twitter.com/PRnKqSC0Xk — El Modelo (@elmodelo14) June 12, 2023

It should be noted that Garcia does not provide any evidence for these accusations, and claimed he had been sitting on the information until now.

Garcia was one of the most prominent journalists in Spain two decades ago, leading one of Spain’s late-night radio shows at Cadena Cope before moving into television. He crossed paths with current Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, and has alleged previously that the former press officer at Real Madrid tried to bribe him in front of Perez.