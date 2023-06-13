New Real Madrid recruit called up to Spain squad immediately

It has been a happy week for Fran Garcia, who not only has returned to his boyhood club, Real Madrid, but could make his Spain debut.

Garcia signed for Real Madrid for €5m from Rayo Vallecano this summer, and on Monday was presented as a new signing. The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Rayo all season, and despite heavy competition at the left-back spot, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has decided to reward him.

Diario AS say that Garcia was called up to replace Juan Bernat, with the Paris Saint-Germain veteran dropping out due to muscular issues. It will be Garcia’s first trip with La Roja, after coming through the system and playing for the under-19s and under-23s. Spain face Italy on Thursday afternoon, before taking on the Netherlands or Croatia in either the final or the third-place play-off.

Garcia’s call is something of surprise, given the large depth on offer at the position. Alex Moreno, Javi Galan and Jose Gaya may feel hard-done by, but Garcia is both quicker and has a better engine than any of his competitors.