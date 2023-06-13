Netflix confirm Vinicius Junior documentary, airing date set for 2025

Over the last couple of years, Vinicius Junior has elevated his game to become one of the best footballers in the world. He has undoubtedly become Real Madrid’s talisman of late, even more so following the departure of Karim Benzema.

He has also become one of the most widely recognised footballers, not only because of his performances on the pitch, but his actions off of it. In the face of continual incidents of racist abuse, Vinicius has stood strong and held his corner.

This has made him a target for the entertainment industry, and Netflix have now announced that they will be creating a documentary on Vinicius, which is due to air at some point in 2025.

⚽️ Últimas noticias ⚽️ En 2025 llega el documental sobre Vini Jr, uno de los nombres más grandes del fútbol mundial. pic.twitter.com/TD51Gk58Jt — Netflix España (@NetflixES) June 13, 2023

The documentary will give an inside look into the life of one of football’s biggest stars, which will no doubt be great viewing for fans around the world, and especially those that support Real Madrid.