Luka Modric speaks on his Real Madrid future following reported interest from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid have already seen several players leave the club ahead of the summer transfer window. Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz have all departed, but they may not be the last ones to go.

Another that has been linked with a Real Madrid exit is Luka Modric. Last weekend, it was reported that he was mulling over a substantial contract offer from Saudi Arabia, which would see him follow in Benzema’s footsteps.

However, when asked on his future (via Relevo), Modric choose not to add anything more to what he’s already said over the last few months.

“My focus is on the national team. As for Real Madrid, I have already said everything many times, I would not like to repeat it. My focus is on the Netherlands, when it’s all over, we’ll be able to talk about that.”

Modric has regularly admitted that he wants to remain at Real Madrid, and his latest remarks point to him staying in the Spanish capital for at least one more season. However, official confirmation is likely to not be forthcoming for at least one more week.