Lionel Messi puts timescale on Argentina retirement

Inter Miami’s latest recruit Lionel Messi will no doubt want to shake things up in Major League Soccer, but if it wasn’t before, his priority is more than likely to be Argentina.

The veteran World Cup-winner appears to have bid farewell to his career at the top level of club football, but still maintains hope of lifting a major trophy with Albiceleste.

Speaking to Sport, Messi did admit that his Argentina career is unlikely to last more than two more years. Qatar 2022 was, at least in his mind, Messi’s last World Cup.

“I think not. This was my last World Cup. I’ll see how things go, but not in principle, I won’t go to the next World Cup.”

Messi will be 39 when the World Cup kicks off in Canada, Mexico and the USA, it looks as if he will be watching on with the rest of us for the first time since 2002.

The general consensus is that Messi will try to retain the Copa America in 2024 with Argentina, before perhaps calling time on his career internationally too. Currently he has 102 goals and 174 international caps to his name, making him the record-holder in both statistics.