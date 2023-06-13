La Liga side closing in on coveted Andoni Iraola signature

Former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola looks as if he will not be short of job offers this summer, but if he does stay in Spain, then he could land at a surprise side.

Celtic and Olympique Marseille are the latest sides to be linked with Iraola, who is available after leaving Rayo at the end of his contract.

However according to Diario de Almeria (via Diario AS), if the Basque coach does not sign with a side abroad, then he will head to Almeria. Reportedly he has given the Andalusian side his word on the matter.

This comes as something of a surpise, but Iraola is supposedly attracted by both the economics of the offer, and the chance to work with a developing Almeria side. It should be highlighted that Iraola could well be appointed outside of Spain, with an excellent job at Rayo behind him.

That said, Almeria arguably have a similar level of squad to Rayo, and are not nearly as established as the Madrid side, in La Liga, finishing six places and eight points behind Los Franjirrojos. Iraola would likely have more spending power in the South of Spain. Should Almeria pull it off, it will be something of a coup for their project.