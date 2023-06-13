Kylian Mbappe has apologised to Real Madrid President Florentino Perez

There have been various editions of the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, with last year’s version perhaps the most hysterical. Out of the blue, it appears we are set for another summer of speculation surrounding the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

PSG are seemingly willing to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer, having communicated that he does not want to extend his contract from 2024 to 2025. If he does not renew this summer, PSG will look to auction him off.

Real Madrid are waiting in the wings to see how things play out, but one message has been clear from the Spanish capital – Mbappe must make an effort to join the club and show his commitment to Los Blancos.

⚡️ Mbappe and PSG set for another summer of high-stakes poker over Real Madrid move Mbappé's apology and what is the scenario now, with ⁦@AdamCrafton_⁩ ⁦@TheAthleticFC⁩ https://t.co/BlvYSbuPHX — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) June 13, 2023

The Athletic report that the thawing of relations between the two has already begun. According to their information, Mbappe called Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in order to apologise for how things played out last summer. They also say that Mbappe has kept channels of communication open with Los Blancos over the past year.

Mbappe’s rejection hurt Madridismo in a way rarely seen before, with fans burning shirts with his name on it. Meanwhile the media in Madrid went into a state of hysteria, accusing Mbappe of all sorts. In order to sign him again either this summer, or down the line, Real Madrid will be keen to sell the narrative of ‘repentant son’.