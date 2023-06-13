Kylian Mbappe confirms potential departure date from Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has spoken to rumours on his future, following reports that he had told Paris Saint-Germain he would not be renewing his contract with them.

Mbappe responded to a tweet about his supposed desire to leave PSG for Real Madrid this summer, saying it was untrue.

“LIES… ❌

At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy.”

En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. https://t.co/QTsoBQvZKU — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 13, 2023

Most of the reporting over the last 24 hours has claimed that Mbappe told the club that he would not be exercising an extension clause in his contract, which would prolong his current deal until 2025. PSG are reportedly open to sale this summer, but Mbappe less so.

The French superstar then went on to release a statement on the matter, claiming that the letter he supposedly sent to PSG was only written confirmation of what he had told the club earlier, as quoted by Diario AS.

“I have never discussed contract renewal with PSG. The management of the club, a year ago, were informed on the 15th of July 2022 of my decision not to renew, and the sole purpose of the letter was to confirm what had already been said orally previously.”

While Mbappe’s words do confirm that he will be there next season, PSG’s position may well be the same as reported, and that of his desire to leave on a free this summer.

As Mbappe looks to reach free agency for the second time in the space of two years, it may perhaps signal a shift in the way top European athletes seal their deals. The practice is common in US sports such as the NFL and NBA, where players often sign shorter deals in order to maximimise their value when they become free agents.