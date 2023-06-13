Jules Kounde’s summer exit from Barcelona “not completely ruled out” – report

Jules Kounde has been a very good addition to the Barcelona squad since being signed from Sevilla last summer. Alongside the likes of Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo, the Frenchman was part of LaLiga’s best defence, which contributed towards a first league title in four years.

However, Kounde was forced to play out of position for much of the season. He was often utilised at right back, despite his preference being to play in central defence, due to Barcelona having very limited options.

Recently, there have been reports have Kounde could look to leave Barcelona this summer. Although the player himself has since denied these, a departure cannot be completely ruled out, as per Relevo, especially if Barcelona decide against signing a new right back.

This would likely mean that Kounde would have to continue playing at right back, which could increase his frustration and force him to look for a move elsewhere.

Luckily for Kounde, Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign a new right back this summer, which could allow him to regularly play in central defence next season.

