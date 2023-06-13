Jorge Mendes confirms Ansu Fati wants to remain at Barcelona following meeting

Ansu Fati has no doubts about his future, at least according to agent Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese super-agent was seen meeting with Barcelona Director of Football and Deco on Monday night in a restaurant, presumably discussing some of his Barcelona-based clients, including Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal and Ansu Fati.

Arriving at the aiport to travel to London, Mendes was spotted by the press and asked about Fati’s future.

“Ansu wants to stay, he wants to stay.”

Asked specifically whether that meant he would stay, Mendes chose not to answer that question, instead saying “he has scored three goals in his last two games, what more do you want.”

“I am convinced that he is one of the best youngsters in the world, and that he will win a Ballon d’Or,” he finished, before leaving somewhat irritated.

While Fati has struggled to get into games this season, often looking often out of sorts, Barcelona would likely be more patient with him were their situation a little better. However as the 20-year-old did not arrive for a fee, any sale would be ‘pure profit’ in accounting terms, meaning that a sale for him would benefit Barcelona’s spending ability more than for the likes of Ferran Torres.

Recent reports have claimed that Mendes is losing patience with Fati, who he had planned to move on this summer. His refusal to leave threatens other moves that Mendes had planned for Barcelona.