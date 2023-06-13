Joao Felix opens the door to more Premier League teams amid lack of options

Atletico Madrid’s record signing Joao Felix is changing his approach with regard to his future, according to reports in the Spanish capital.

Felix is set to return from his loan spell at Chelsea after it was revealed that new coach Mauricio Pochettino was not keen on him. That said, both player and club are happy to look for a new move for Felix, more likely a loan than permanent one.

Yet as a result of the lack of options coming Felix’s way, the Portuguese international is lowering his expectations. Marca say that Felix will now accept a move to the middle tier of the Premier League, rather than exclusively aiming for larger clubs. The Madrid daily specifically mention Aston Villa and Wolves as potential destinations, as a result of Unai Emery’s links to La Liga, and Wolves’ links to his agent Jorge Mendes

🚨| João Félix's environment understand that there may be no choice but to take a step back in terms of the prestige of clubs. The doors should no longer be closed to destinations like Wolves. In other words, they believe joining a middle class club could be the solution to…

It will be a risky but likely necessary step for Felix, who currently is not on the agenda of any major sides as a starter. If Felix fails to produce again, then his stock will continue to drop even further, which would impact on Atletico too. Equally, Felix can no longer afford to watch his career to meander on, and must back himself.