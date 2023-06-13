Inter Miami among three clubs interested in signing Jordi Alba this summer

Having left Barcelona at the end of the 2022-23 season, Jordi Alba is now in the process of deciding his next club, although his immediate focus is on captaining Spain at the UEFA Nations League finals this week.

Despite now being 34, Alba is not expected to be short of offers this summer. According to Sport, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Inter Miami are among those interested in signing him.

Alba could be reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, although the MLS side have yet to submit a formal offer to the veteran left back. However, they are hopeful of securing an agreement over the next few weeks.

Atletico are in need of a new left, with Sergio Reguilon leaving and Reinildo Mandava a long-term casualty. However, Alba is not totally sold on the idea of remaining in Spanish football.

Alba will likely decide his future after the UEFA Nations League finals, and the former Barcelona man is expected to have a big decision to make.

