Getafe President Angel Torres confirms new striker and has manager for next season

Getafe President Angel Torres says that Jose Bordalas will be their manager next season.

As Los Azulones presented their new kits for next season, Torres told Marca that he had already lined up a new manager.

“He is the one the public wants, the one who has come and saved us. He will continue next year,” Torres claimed, referring to Bordalas who finished the season with the club.

“I cannot say the name until Thursday, but it is the one that everyone wants. He is on holiday, I haven’t called him in the last few days.”

“If it is not him, it will be someone else. I would close the deal in an hour and a half,” Torres claimed, seemingly unworried, when asked if Bordalas might change his mind on holiday.

It sounds equally as if Torres is confident about the matter, and as if the deal is not quite done. Bordalas has previously stated that he was looking at a more ambitious project, but the Torres appears to believe that he will eventually return to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

One deal that does appear to be done is Antony Lozano. The signing of ‘Choco’ was confirmed by Torres, who arrives on a free deal from Cadiz.

That signing has been the subject of plenty of attention over the last few months, with Cadiz President Manuel Vizcaino claiming that Getafe should be relegated for their behaviour with Lozano.