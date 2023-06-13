Family of former Real Madrid President to take legal action following claims of match-fixing

This week, journalist Jose Maria Garcia claimed Real Madrid were involved in fixing a match in the 1990s, under the presidency of Lorenzo Sanz, who was in charge from 1995 to 2000.

Garcia alleges that Los Blancos were involved in the fixing of the match between Real Madrid Castilla and Almeria in 1996, the game finishing in draw which allowed the latter to avoid relegation that season.

Garcia also claims that Sanz’s children delivered and received money during the deals, and one of the late Real Madrid President’s offspring has now responded to these accusations.

Fernando Sanz, in a statement posted on Twitter, has confirmed that he will be taking legal action against Garcia following his claims.

“With regard to the statements made by the journalist Mr. Jose Maria Garcia Perez, collected by different media, we categorically deny them, being absolutely tendentious and false, so they may constitute crimes against honour undermining the dignity and prestige of the people he mentions, and the memory of our father and the club he so loyally served.

“These statements being a set of slander and insults about the possible sale of a match by Real Madrid in which we are directly and personally involved in relation to deliveries of money, also lacking the right to truth and good reputation and imputing facts that, if true, would constitute a crime and advised by our lawyers. We announce the initiation of legal actions to restore the truth, our honour and that of our late father and that of the club he so proudly presided.”

Con relación a los comentarios vertidos por el periodista José María García, la familia hemos decidido:

Real Madrid have yet to comment on the situation.