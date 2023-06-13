Eduardo Camavinga would be delighted to see Kylian Mbappe sign for Real Madrid this summer

Following confirmation that Kylian Mbappe is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of next season, there has been intense speculation that a move to Real Madrid could finally be completed.

Real Madrid wanted to sign Mbappe on a free transfer during the 2021-22 season, but the Frenchman opted to sign a new deal at PSG. Despite this, Florentino Perez has not given up his pursuit, and he could soon be rewarded.

Following the speculation, Eduardo Camavinga was asked (via Diario AS) about his thoughts on the possibility of his international teammate joining him at Real Madrid, and his answer was rather emphatic.

“I would be very happy if he comes to Real Madrid. He’s a great player. Everyone would want Mbappe in their team.”

Mbappe would join a French contingent at Real Madrid should he make the move, with Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy already at the club. However, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed this summer.