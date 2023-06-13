Details of Saudi Arabian offer for Luka Modric revealed as Real Madrid star decides future

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric was due to stay at the club next season, but as the days tick on, still no renewal has been announced.

Multiple sources have reported that a deal has been agreed between Modric and Real Madrid for some time, but in similar fashion to Karim Benzema, there is a degree of uncertainty amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

As per Cadena SER, the offer that Modric has on the table is worth €50m per season for the next two years, compared to €20m that he receives at Real Madrid. They go on to say that Modric’s salary is one of the highest at the club, and if he decides to leave, Los Blancos will accept his decision, even if they would rather he stayed.

Meanwhile Sport report that Modric will make his decision after the upcoming Nations League fixtures. Croatia face the Netherlands in the semi-final, and will play one of Italy or Spain in the final if they make it. That would mean the decision would arrive next week, and they also report that in addition to that €100m offer, Modric will receive another €20m as a signing bonus.

At 37, Modric has little to prove. In a strong midfield next season, he will no doubt see his role reduced, but it is hard to argue that any of his teammates are still better than the Croatian at his best. Whether he is ready to say farewell to a career in elite football will be the decisive factor no doubt.