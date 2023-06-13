Barcelona to miss out on signing Joshua Kimmich as Bayern Munich rule out sale this summer

Following Sergio Busquets’ departure at the end of the 2022-23 season, Barcelona are on the lookout for a replacement pivot, which the operation being their top priority for this summer’s transfer window.

Several names have been linked, with one of the most prominent being Joshua Kimmich. The 28-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in world football, and Barcelona are said to be very interested in signing him as a replacement for Busquets.

However, MD have reported that Bayern Munich’s stance on Kimmich is very clear: he’s not for sale. Barcelona recently enquired into the German international’s availability, and they were met with a total refusal.

With Kimmich’s contract not expiring until 2025, Bayern are not under any immediate pressure to sell, which means that Barcelona will now need to focus on other targets in their pursuit of a Busquets replacement.

With Martin Zubimendi and now Kimmich counted out, Barcelona’s list of targets appears to dwindling, and it is area that where recruitment is paramount. The pressure is on for Mateu Alemany and Deco.