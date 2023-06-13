Barcelona to allow Eric Garcia to leave this summer as replacement is lined up

2022-23 was a difficult season for Eric Garcia. The young defender lost his place in the starting line-up, with Andreas Christensen having stepped in to great effect, as he was effectively reduced to being a fringe player.

When he did play, his performances flattered to deceive, which has placed his future under the microscope, especially considering Barcelona need to sell players this summer in order to register new signings.

According to Sport, Garcia is one of the players that Barcelona will allow to move on this summer, as they want to sign a new right back. This would allow Jules Kounde to move into his preferred position in central defence.

Garcia has been linked with a return to the Premier League over the last few months, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal being one of the teams reportedly interested in signing the Spanish international.

It looks likely that Garcia’s Barcelona career will be over this summer. Given the expectation surrounding his arrival in 2021, it is shame how things have worked out.