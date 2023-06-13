Barcelona tell Jorge Mendes that Ruben Neves deal is unlikely to happen

Barcelona are unlikely to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to the latest coming out of Catalonia.

The Portuguese midfielder has been heavily linked with the club for the last two seasons, and according to Sport, Barcelona had given their word to Jorge Mendes and Wolves that a deal would be done.

Yet during a meeting between Barcelona hierarchy Mateu Alemany and Deco with Mendes, they told the super-agent that a deal was difficult, if not impossible.

The deal was contingent on Ansu Fati heading to Wolves for €30m plus Neves, but the forward’s rejection of a move to the Midlands has halted any deal in its tracks. The Blaugrana cannot afford to pay a hefty transfer fee for Neves without any income, and certainly not for a player that is not a priority.

Neves has never been at the top of the list for Barcelona, given he is not seen as a Sergio Busquets replacement, and neither is he a guaranteed starter elsewhere in the midfield. It is a deal that appears to have been pushed by Mendes more than anyone at Wolves or Barcelona.