Barcelona slash wage bill by €126m as they make progress towards target

Barcelona are makiong progress towards their goal of reducing their wage bill by around €200m.

The Blaugrana are hoping to fit into their salary limit this season, which is thought to be somewhere between €400m and €450m for next season, requiring a major cut to this season’s figures, when the club ate the cost of heavy recruitment last summer with the help of financial levers.

At its peak, the wage bill at Barcelona was thought to be €656m, while it was €616m when President Joan Laporta took over, as per Sport. The Catalan paper claim that the club are taking steps towards that target figure, with the departures of Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all contributing significantly to that total.

The current wage bill is sat at around €530m, some €80m off the target of €450-70m this summer. They do point out that €90m of that comes from other sporting departments, where cutbacks have been made, and €50m of it is attributed it to the returning loan players this summer.

No doubt they will hope not only to move the majority of that sum on this summer, and make some money off those loan players too. The task for Barcelona this summer is to continue to make that financial progress, while also improving the playing squad this summer. The one inescapable fact is that they need to sell players one way or another.