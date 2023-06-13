Barcelona agree deal to sign Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque this summer

Barcelona have been making moves over the last few weeks, as they look to strength Xavi Hernandez’s squad this summer, ahead of next season. Having won LaLiga in 2022-23, there is a foundation in place for the Blaugrana to build on.

A deal for Inigo Martinez has already been agreed, while Barcelona hope to finalise Ilkay Gundogan’s arrival in the neat future. Another player that looks to be heading to Catalonia this summer is Vitor Roque, with Diario AS reporting that a deal has been agreed with Athletico Paranaense the 18-year-old forward.

Barcelona will pay €40m over three instalments for Roque, who has agreed a five-year deal. He will act as a backup to Robert Lewandowski, before likely taking over for many years to come once the Pole steps aside.

Incoming Sporting Director Deco played a big role in the deal. Barcelona liaised with the Portuguese regarding Roque earlier this year, and he has now helped them close the negotiations.

Roque will join once there is margin for Barcelona to register him with LaLiga, but his capture is a very promising piece of business, and it expands the LaLiga champions’ pool of exciting young players.