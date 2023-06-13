Atletico Madrid willing to listen to offers for key midfielder

Atletico Madrid are already adjusting their transfer plans this summer, and it could lead to a surprise exit.

According to Marca, Spain international Marcos Llorente is no longer a player that Atletico intend to keep at all costs. Llorente is still a player they rely on, and will look to continue with, but they will listen to offers for Llorente.

The 28-year-old was a key part of their title-winning season two years previously, contributing directly to 23 goals. Llorente these days remains an important player who provides ball-winning ability, runs from deep and balance to their midfield. Yet there is no doubt that across the past two seasons, Llorente has gone from being one of their best players, to an important part of the team.

At 28, and with a contract until 2027, there seems very little chance of him leaving – it would take a considerable amount of money to extract him. The report continues on to say that their struggles to move on Joao Felix for a figure in excess of €100m mean that Los Colchoneros are open to other moves they might not have considered previously.

It is also mentioned that Llorente has struggled with injury of late, appearing in just 22 of their La Liga games this season. On six separate occasions, Llorente has broken down with injury in the past year.

Losing Llorente would be a major blow to Atletico Madrid should that come to pass, but depending on the offer, it could be a good piece of business for them too. Having struggled to hit the heights he had previously, Llorente is at a good age and selling point for his club, and if they are to consider it, then this is as good a time as any.