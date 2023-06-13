Atletico Madrid star unwilling to leave this summer despite club being open to offers

On Monday, reports emerged that Atletico Madrid are open to hearing offers for Marcos Llorente this summer. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been an important player for Los Colchoneros, although he has struggled with injuries at times.

Nevertheless, it was surprising news, and despite the club’s stance, Llorente himself is not likely to make it easy for him to be sold this summer. According to Relevo, he has told Atletico that he has no intention of leaving.

Llorente has turned down the chance to join Chelsea in recent years, and he is said to be very happy at Atletico, where he has been since crossing the city divide in 2019.

He was a critical player for Diego Simeone’s side during the second half of the 2022-23 season, which saw Atletico recover from a dismal start to the campaign to almost pip Real Madrid for second place in the LaLiga table.

Following this news, it would be very unlikely to see Llorente leave Atletico Madrid this summer, which is sure to be good news to the club’s supporters.