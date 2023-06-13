Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi looking to move on from Premier League despite interest

Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi looks as if he will be on the move again this summer, having spent this season on loan at Nottingham Forest. Both parties are happy to move on from his spell in Madrid.

Diario AS say that Lodi is one of the players Atletico are hoping will bring in some money this summer, as an expendable member of their squad. The Brazilian international reportedly has interest from Forest in making his move permanent, and from Benfica in Portugal.

Yet according to their information, Lodi is seriously considering a return to Brazil. The 25-year-old thinks he has achieved what he wanted to in Europe, and would head back to Brazil in order to be closer to his family.

Lodi’s wishes are perfectly respectable, but may not be greeted with enthusiasm in Madrid. A move back to Brazil likely means a less lucrative fee available for Atletico Madrid. It could well be that if Lodi is set on a move back to Brazil, then another loan offer will be in the offing.