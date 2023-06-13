Athletic Club star suffered broken leg against Real Madrid following Dani Carvajal challenge

Athletic Club have suffered a blow ahead of the 2023-24 season, less than two weeks after the previous campaign came to an end. As per Relevo, Yuri Berchiche has suffered a fracture in the proximal third of his right fibula.

Berchiche is undoubtedly one of Athletic’s key players, and has been for several years now, ever since re-joining the club back in 2018. He was a regular during 2022-23, playing 36 matches across all competitions.

However, his availability for the start of next season is in doubt following the latest diagnosis on his leg injury, suffered as a result of a strong challenge from Dani Carvajal during Athletic’s draw against Real Madrid on the final day of 2022-23.

Athletic Club defender Yuri Berchiche suffered a fracture fibula against Real Madrid during the last game of the 2022-23 season, following this challenge from Dani Carvajal.pic.twitter.com/KDM6ZXkjfQ — Football España (@footballespana_) June 13, 2023

Initially, Yuri was diagnosed with having “a contusion on the fibula head of his right leg”. However, subsequent tests have revealed a fracture, which is likely to rule him out for a number of weeks, although no official return date has been set by Athletic Club.