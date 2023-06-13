Analysis: Is Dusan Vlahovic a good option to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?

The biggest task facing Florentino Perez, Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid this summer will be replacing Karim Benzema. The Frenchman recently decided to bring his 14-year spell at the club to an end, with a move to Al-Ittihad confirmed last week.

Benzema leaves a huge hole that needs to be effectively filled, and Real Madrid do have options to do just that. Several names have been linked, including Harry Kane and Kai Havertz, while Kylian Mbappe has also emerged as an option following doubt over his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

While Mbappe is more likely to be signed next summer, once his contract at PSG comes to an end, Real Madrid need an immediate solution, and Kane and/or Havertz would give them that, albeit both deals do also have their downsides.

Another option that has emerged for Real Madrid is Dusan Vlahovic. According to Sport, the Serbian striker could join this summer, whether than be on loan or on a permanent basis.

Juventus are prepared to let Vlahovic leave, as a result of missing out on Champions League qualification due to their points deduction. A loan deal would require the 23-year-old’s entire wages to be covered, around €12m, while a sale would cost in the region of €70m.

Signing Vlahovic would be a very smart piece of business for Real Madrid, with a permanent deal making the most sense. Although his time at Juventus has been underwhelming so far, Vlahovic was incredible at Fiorentina, and he would certainly recover that form at Real Madrid.

It is more of a risk compared to signing Kane or Mbappe (this summer) as he is not as proven, but it would also be a cheaper deal for a player that is younger. Even if it doesn’t work out, there’s a good chance that Real Madrid can recoup the funds they’ve parted with.

Carlo Ancelotti can definitely get the best out of Vlahovic, much like he did with Benzema during the 2021-22 season. Signing him at this stage will also allow him to build chemistry with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, which will be key going forward.

Even if Real Madrid are unwilling to sign Vlahovic long-term, with Endrick arriving at the club next summer, a one-year deal at €12m is not a terrible deal, but spending that much on a loan is certainly questionable, when Joselu and Roberto Firmino can be signed for much less, although it’s questionable whether either can be first-choice for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will have big decisions to make over the next few weeks, but Vlahovic should definitely be in their consideration for a Benzema replacement. At €70m and just 23 years of age, it could be looked back on in a decade’s time as an unbelievable piece of business.