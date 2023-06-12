WATCH: Barriers fail during Real Madrid Castilla celebrations causing accident

Real Madrid Castilla and their players have plenty to celebrate this morning, but it was fortunate that their victory over Barcelona Atletic was the main talking point.

Castilla were awarded a late penalty in stoppage time, which Sergio Arribas would convert to make it 3-0 on the night, and 5-4 on aggregate. It was a result that saw them through the play-off semi-finals and into a showdown with Eldense for a place in Segunda next season.

As Arribas and his teammates celebrated with the fans in the stand though, the pressure on the barriers from both players and fans caused them to give way, with the fans collapsing on top of the players.

Fortunately, according to Marca, no-one sustained any serious injury. One fan had to be attended to by the medical staff for ana ankle problem, but otherwise all left the incident unscathed. While most are happy to see fans and players celebrating together, it was a firm reminder of the dangers involved too.