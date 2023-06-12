Sevilla facing uphill task to shift eight salaries this summer

Sevilla are already in a period of uncertainty, but have little time to waste ahead of a busy window. After an unsuccessful summer window last time out, Los Nervionenses are still dealing with the fallout from it.

As pointed out by Relevo, Sevilla have eight senior players returning from loan moves. Youngsters Kike Salas and Jose Angel Carmona are on their way back from loan moves at Tenerife and Elche, neither of which were particularly productive. With lower salaries though, they are unlikely to be of major concern.

Thomas Delaney left for Hoffenheim on loan, and has two years left on his deal. The Danish midfielder looks likely to leave, but has a high salary to shift. Equally Ludwig Augustinsson is on his way back from Real Mallorca, but without much appetite to retain him for his two years left on his deal either.

Oscar Rodriguez returns from a spell at Celta Vigo, where he struggled to hold down a starting spot. The 24-year-old scored thrice and assisted twice, but he too has two more years left on his deal.

Long-term misfits Oussama Idrissi and Rony Lopes may have more of a market. The latter had 12 goal contributions on loan at Troyes last season, and with just a year left on his deal, clubs are perhaps more likely to take a risk on their €23m record signing. Idrissi is under contract until 2025, but managed 15 goal contributions for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and the Europa League run to the semi-finals.

Finally, Adnan Januzaj arrived on a free in the closing stages of last August. He too is said to have a tricky salary to move on, after spending the second half of the season on loan at Basaksehir. On a deal until 2026, he looks like one of the trickier situations to work out, if they intend to move him on.

All of this is playing out against the backdrop of Monchi reportedly looking to leave the club for the Premier League. The departure of their expert sporting director would be a blow at the best of times, but ahead of an important window, the headaches after their Europa League win are not solely induced by the celebrations.