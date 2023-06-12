Saudi Arabia knocked back by Real Madrid veteran following Luka Modric and Karim Benzema pursuits

Saudi Arabia’s desire to add star quality to their league at all costs has seen a number of plans and clubs disrupted in Europe, but perhaps none more so than Real Madrid. With a number of veterans that have won it all, Los Blancos have found themselves at the heart of the Saudi Arabian campaign.

Karim Benzema has already moved to Al Ittihad, while Luka Modric has also been the focus of interest, although that has not come to fruition yet. However Toni Kroos was another of the Real Madrid ranks that was contacted, as per Diario AS.

The Madrid daily says that Saudi Arabia were in touch with Kroos about a move, but the 33-year-old declined their advances.

Kroos has referenced a new deal with Real Madrid for the coming season, although it is yet to be announced. He had hinted at retirement at the end of the season, but having continued to be a crucial part of the starting XI, Kroos has decided to continue.