Real Madrid target confirms he attended 2021-22 Champions League final as a fan

Espanyol striker Joselu Mato looks all but certain to leave the club this summer, and he may well be in line for a return to the club he came through at – Real Madrid. The veteran forward did little to deny links with Los Blancos, while also admitting that he was at their latest major triumph as a fan.

The 33-year-old veteran spoke to Diario AS shortly after arriving to the Spain camp with the national team, as they prepare for the Nations League Final Four, with a semi-final against Italy coming on Thursday.

“Right now I can’t say anything, but it’s always a compliment to be in the newspapers. I hope that good things come in the future, but right now I am focused on the national team and trying to win the Nations League. Being associated with the best teams in the world is always positive.”

Joselu would not be drawn on the Real Madrid links, but his wry responses hinted that something was in the works at the very least.

“I don’t know what will happen next year. When the Spain camp is over we’ll start talking and I hope things go well. I hope that everything can be arranged soon, for the peace of mind of both me and my family, to have a peaceful summer. We will try to arrange what is best and as fast as possible.”

“We are going to wait for nice things to happen, one always has that hope.”

He was also asked about the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which he attended in support of family. Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal and Joselu are married to twin sisters.

“It’s true, yes. Dani Carvajal is my brother-in-law and part of my family. I went to Paris to encourage him, along with my father-in-law and my sister-in-law, who is my wife’s sister. To have the family support you in important moments is very nice.”

It was suggested that Joselu was not only there in support of his brother-in-law.

“I left Madrid and I have good friends there, people who work there. It is always appreciated that these people remember you,” he answered carefully.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it appears Joselu is both quietly confident that a move to Los Blancos will be done. It seems clear, and logically so, that he would be delighted to join Real Madrid too. After Karim Benzema, Joselu was the next best goalscorer in La Liga that Los Blancos could recruit, presuming Robert Lewandowski is unavailable. His 16 goals also made him the top Spanish scorer in a side that was relegated.