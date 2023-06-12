Real Madrid stance on latest Kylian Mbappe developments revealed

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a forward this summer, and according to recent reports, for many the best in the world just became available.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly made it clear to the club that he will not extend his deal until 2025 – a clause he has in his contract would have allowed him to do so before August of this year.

The result is that Paris Saint-Germain are open either a fresh contract renewal for Mbappe, or selling him this summer.

According to Marca, these events are being observed closely, but from afar. Mbappe was by no means in their plans this transfer window, even as they evaluate who could replace Karim Benzema this summer. Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham are arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the latter slated to be their Galacticos signing of the summer.

While they were considering a move for him in 2024, when he would have been available on a free transfer, this news is something of a surprise to them. Their view is that before they look to move for Mbappe, they will need to know both Mbappe and PSG are willing to cooperate. It must be Mbappe who makes the deal happen, rather than Real Madrid pursuing him – they will not do so after being burnt last time.

While Real Madrid do have a vacant spot in the middle, but Mbappe generally starts on the inside left, a position currently occupied by Vinicius Junior. If Mbappe is to arrive, there will need to be some buy-in from Mbappe himself to faciliate a line-up that includes both the Brazilian and the Frenchman.