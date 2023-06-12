Real Madrid create tailored preseason plan for Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are already preparing their plans for a summer preseason tour of the USA.

Los Blancos will play four matches across North America including an El Clasico friendly against Barcelona on July 29 in Dallas.

However, as part of a hectic summer schedule, the club are also looking to balance key squad returns, to avoid injury overload.

Brazilian international Vinicius Junior is one player the club will create a tweaked preseason comeback for in the weeks ahead.

The 22-year-old played an ever present role throughout the 2022/23 season but he ended the campaign with a minor knee problem.

He is currently away on the first part of his summer break, before joining up with the Brazil squad next week, ahead of their friendlies against Guinea and Senegal.

As per reports from Diario AS, Vinicius is due back in Madrid on July 19, with the squad expected to have already travelled to the USA.

He will be eased into preseason training on his arrival and could feature against Barcelona at the AT&T Stadium.