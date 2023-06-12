Real Madrid forward option in the sights of Saudi Arabia – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are still reeling from the loss of Karim Benzema, who signed unexpectedly with Al Ittihad from one week to the next, and it appears the Saudi Arabian push for top footballers might rob them of one of the options to replace Benzema this summer.

Los Blancos currently only have Alvaro Rodriguez, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes for their frontline next season, and some tough decisions are to be made at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid must work out whether they want to sign a forward to lead the line for many years, like an Erling Haaland or a Kylian Mbappe that would likely only happen next summer, an immediate answer like Harry Kane, or a stop-gap solution.

One of the candidates for the latter role, or even as a back-up option, is Roberto Firmino. Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano that the former Liverpool forward is likely to have more than one offer on the table.

“Saudi Arabia are not going to stop pursuing big signings. We’ve already seen Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, and the plan is to continue.”

“They will try to sign many players, and important players. Talks will follow with Mauro Icardi, Roberto Firmino and many more. Priority is to complete the N’Golo Kante deal after medicals done; but this will be really, really busy.”

Firmino is a free agent after his deal with Liverpool expired this summer. The 31-year-old has been suggested as a cut-price solution in recent weeks.

Depending on how keen Firmino is on moving to Spain or leaving European football behind, Real Madrid could have their work cut out if they do try to bring Firmino in. They will not look to compete on financial terms anyway, but would tempt Firmino with the promise of extending his career at the top level.